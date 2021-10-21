April 3, 1923 – September 26, 2021

Frances Eiko Masuda passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 26, 2021 at the age of 98. She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Carol) Masuda and Daniel Masuda; sister, Rose Hisae Myose; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Archie Takeshi Masuda.

Being a Kibei Nisei, Frances was born in the U.S. in Portland, Ore., but raised in Hiroshima, Japan. She returned to the U.S. in 1941, only weeks before the start of WWII. She was relocated to Manzanar and later to Tule Lake for the duration. Frances married Archie in 1955, they were together until his passing in 1997. Frances and Archie settled in the Crenshaw/Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, where they raised their two sons.

Private services were held on October 16, 2021 at Rose Hills Memorial Park, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband.

We will always remember her kind, caring and gentle ways.