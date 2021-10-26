The California Asian Pacific American Judges Association on Oct. 25 mourned the passing of retired Judge Hiroshi Fujisaki, a former president of CAPAJA.

In a message to members sent on behalf of CAPAJA President Audra Ibarra and President Elect Sonny Sandhu, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Ahnn, CAPAJA secretary, wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart we let you know the Honorable Hiroshi Fujisaki passed away on Oct. 10 at the age of 85. He was born in Los Angeles, interned during World War II, and served on the Los Angeles Superior Court bench.

“He presided over several high-profile cases involving celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Steven Segal, Gary Coleman, Elke Sommer, and Zsa Zsa Gabor, but he is best known for handling the O.J. Simpson civil trial.

“He served as president of CAPAJA from 1984 to 1985. He was happily married to his wife Misako for over 64 years, and proud of his daughters, including the Honorable Carin Fujisaki, who serves on the First District Court of Appeal. For more information about his career, please see his biography on the past presidents’ page of the CAPAJA website.”