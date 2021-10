It’s been a banner year of fishing for Jon Tanaka and family, as evidenced by another submission he made to the Rafu sports desk.

The crew made their way up to Pine Crest Lake over Labor Day weekend, and returned with lots to brag about … and plenty to eat.

Above (from left) Jon’s sister, Tina, her son, Andrew, and brother, Greg, show off a handsome string of trout they hauled in.

Below, brother Tim in his signature cowboy hat displays more of the bounty the gang nabbed during the trip.