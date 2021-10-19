At the George Washington University’s “Celebration of Service” dinner in October 2009, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, M.B.A. ’71, presented the inaugural Colin Powell Public Service Award to Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary Tammy Duckworth, M.A. ’92. Duckworth, now a U.S. senator representing Illinois, was chosen for this honor for her lifetime of service.

WASHINGTON.–Following are reactions to the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell from Asian American Pacific Islander members of Congress.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “Colin Powell was a trailblazer who devoted his life to serving his coun­try. I send my deepest condolences to his wife Alma and the rest of his family. May his life of service inspire future generations of Americans.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “Saddened to learn Gen. Colin Powell passed away this morning. My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-River­side): “I send my deepest condo­lences to the family and friends of Secretary Colin Powell, a man of great honor who transitioned from soldier to statesman with dignity and love of country. His leadership and his service will not be forgotten.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacra­mento): “Our nation has lost a great patriot and American icon in Colin Powell, whose life and story will in­spire many for generations to come. Throughout his career as a soldier, statesman, and diplomat, Colin Powell exemplified courage and in­tegrity – serving as a trusted council to four presidential administrations. His legacy of devotion to country and groundbreaking leadership will live on. My prayers are with the Powell family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “Secretary Colin Powell was a dedi­cated and respected public servant. I join with so many others today in mourning his loss. It’s also a painful reminder that the coronavirus is still dangerous. Getting vaccinated isn’t just about you. It’s what we all must do to protect each other.”

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Hun­tington Beach): “Saddened to learn of the passing of Gen. Colin Powell – an American hero who served his country with honor. I am grateful for his leadership, service, and last­ing impact on our country. Sending my prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii): “‘I will never not be a soldier.’ RIP Gen. Colin L. Powell.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara): “Colin Powell led our mili­tary to victory during Desert Storm, was the first African American secre­tary of state, crossed party lines and inspired millions of young people across our nation to live up to their promise.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento): “Secretary Colin Powell was a trail­blazer and committed public servant who dedicated his life to our nation. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.): “I join our entire nation in mourning the passing of Sec. Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, a decorated Army officer and patriot who served our nation with honor and dedication for decades. I offer my deepest condolences to the Powell family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “Today, we mourn the loss of an American hero as we remember a lifetime of public service.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “Colin Powell was an outstanding leader, patriot and trailblazer. A proud New Yorker from the Bronx who devoted his life to our nation, from chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the first Black secretary of state. Sending deepest condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): “Our country has lost a gi­ant — a general, a diplomat, and a gentleman. He will be terribly missed.”