Cory Hayashi sent in a pair of photos from a fishing trip he took Sept. 18, along with harrowing details of the catch.

Casting their lines aboard the New Lo-An during the Fish-On Customs 2-Day Clas¬sic, Cory and pal Shane Sato had their work cut out for them.

Above, Shane shows off the 195-pound yellowfin tuna he battled for 40 minutes, finally landing it using a Daiwa SK jig.

Cory needed 20 minutes to haul in his 212-pound tuna (below), on a Nomad Streaker jig.