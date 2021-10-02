Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura has been thanking well-wishers this week, after news that his mother, Janice, who has been battling a form of lymphoma, is officially in remission and has completed chemotherapy and related treatments.

Hiura, who grew up in Santa Clarita and starred on the field at UC Irvine, was called back up to the Brewers’ major league club, just in time for the team’s final regular-season series, this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee has clinched the National League Central Division title, and will take on a Dodgers club that is bound for the postsea¬son yet still battling to win the NL West crown. The hope is that that Janice Hiura will be able to attend some of the games here in L.A.

“She’s really happy,” Hiura told MLB.com beat writer Adam McCalvy. “It’s definitely been a different year than most, but when you put everything in perspective [on the baseball field], winning those small battles and understanding you’re still in this position to help the team win and help the team compete in the postseason, you just enjoy every single day.”