A private memorial service for Fumiko Miyaji, 88-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Kibei Nisei, who passed away on August 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, was held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at L.A. Holiness Church, with Rev. Seigo Takayoshi and Rev. Shunji Mizoguchi officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Sachiko Miyaji; brothers, Mitsuo (Setsuko) and Toshiyuki (Tomoko) Kawamoto; nieces and nephews, Cathy, Rick (Mika), Charles, Arthur (Ryoko) Kawamoto, and Tina Tranilla; also survived by many other relatives.

