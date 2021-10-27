Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd. #100, Los Angeles, presents a Japanese scary movie screening of “The Complex” (2012, 106 minutes) on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

More frightening than “Ringu.” More heart-rending than “Dark Water.” His first true horror film in almost a decade, “The Complex” marks director Hideo Nakata’s return to the genre he turned into a world phenomenon.

As society spearheads into the technological wonderment of the 21st century, people are becoming more and more detached from the bonds of community. Working from the idea of “a nation of lonely souls,” Nakata utilizes the unusual architecture of a decaying Japanese housing complex, where buildings come together with an odd, disconcerting symmetry and no one knows exactly who lives next door. Through the use of a commonplace setting, Nakata exploits the ever-present fear within the ordinary, guiding audiences to a climax that will both touch and horrify people the world over.

Nursing student Asuka (Atsuko Maeda) is awoken by a strange scratching sound coming from the apartment next door. After discovering her elderly neighbor dead, she is shocked to learn that many strange occurrences and deaths plague her apartment complex. Things worsen when the scratching returns, her family begins behaving oddly, and she is threatened by an apparition of the old man from next door.

With only a cleaning man and a ten-year-old boy on her side, Asuka is in a race not to become the next victim of the complex.

In Japanese with English subtitles.

Free to attend. Reservation is not required. Visitors over 12 years old will be required to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours in order to enter the venue and attend this screening. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to capacity. Arrive early for best seating. Street Parking is available.

For more information: https://www.jflalc.org