May 13, 1927 – October 2, 2021

Yasuko Sugimoto, caring mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away October 2, 2021 at the age of 94.

Yasuko was born to Harukage and Miyoshi Nakagawa on May 13, 1927 in Los Angeles and grew up in Little Tokyo. She spent the camp years in Rohwer, Arkansas. She married Shigeo Sugimoto and had a son, Gene and daughter, Cheryl.

Yasuko enjoyed singing karaoke, performing in many programs. She and Shig enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing. She liked watching Japanese variety shows and most recently she had become a big fan of Korean soap operas.

Yasuko is survived by her son, Gene; daughter, Cheryl; grandchildren, Kacie and Jesse; and great-grandchild Kenji.

A private funeral service was held for Yasuko at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, with Rev. Rimban William Briones officiating.

