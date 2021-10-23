Mrs. Karen Fujiko Hanafusa, 75, Minnesota-born native and resident of Long Beach and South San Francisco, Calif., passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Brooke Hanafusa; sister, Janis Hanafusa Tom; nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Cari, Cortney and Steven Tom, Ken (Luz) and Stacy Daniels; grandnieces and grandnephew, Isabel, Julien and Elly Daniels and Leilani Hernandez.

Family funeral services were held on Friday, October 15, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Seigo Takayoshi officiating.

