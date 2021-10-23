Family funeral service for Dr. Stephen Tsuneo Morihisa, 71, a Long Beach-born Sansei who passed away peacefully at the Torrance Memorial Medical Center on September 17, was held on Wednesday, October 20, at Fukui Mortuary.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; sons, Kevin (Maggie Young) and Robert (Christine Pasinsky); grandchildren, Harper, Caleb and Mason Morihisa; mother, Tazu Morihisa; sisters, Alice (Rodney) Aoto and Carol (Suriya) Khemradhipati; and nieces, Laura Aoto and Erin Khemradhipati. Steve loved dogs so please consider making a donation to a local animal shelter in lieu of Koden or flowers.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441