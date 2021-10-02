Thursday night at the Terasaki Budokan was an opportunity for scores of youngsters to let loose, as the Little Tokyo Business Association hosted a September birthday celebration for kids experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Worthy of Love L.A. holds the event monthly, this time allowing children to meet the people and traditions of Little Tokyo. Activities included learning how to fold origami cranes, coloring and a karate demonstration, in addition to free T-shirts, yakisoba and birthday treats. More information about the organization can be found at http://WorthyofLoveLA.org. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS / Rafu Shimpo)