Robert Wada and Colin Powell in 2011.

On the passing of Colin Powell, Korean War veteran Bob Wada shared a memory of meeting the former U.S. secretary of state in August 2011.

Wada and his son, Garry, had been invited to a private reception in Washington for Powell at the headquarters of Gen. James F. Amos, the 35th commandant of the Marine Corps.

Wada was invited by his friend, Air Force Gen. Steve Kwast, who introduced him to Powell and Amos.

“My general friend told the commandant and Colin Powell that Mr. Wada was interned as youngster during WWII, yet he went on and joined the Marine Corps to prove his loyalty. That’s when Powell shook my hand with both hands and said, ‘Thank you for your service and courage.’ It was a very powerful day for me. I can never forget him,” Wada said.