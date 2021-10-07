February 26, 1957 – September 13, 2021

Miles Ono passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 at the age of 64. Miles was born February 26, 1957 in Los Angeles, and later moved with his family to Torrance, where he lived his entire life. Miles attended Cal State Dominguez Hills where he graduated with a degree in Sound Engineering and Music.

An avid surfer and talented musician, you could always find Miles catching waves at 26th Street (Bruce’s Beach) in Manhattan Beach or playing music with friends. Miles gifted the world with his beautiful music, cheerful aloha spirit and contagious laughter. He will be missed greatly.

Miles is survived by his brother, Russell (Diana) Ono; nieces, Tracie (Brian) Bacho and Megan Ono; sister, Patricia Ono Brown; nephews, Justin Nakasone and Kyle Brown; grandnephew, Nijah Nakasone; grandniece, Keilani Bacho; and dear companion, Gina Orii.

A private family service will be held. No flowers or koden please. If you wish to make a donation in Miles’ honor, please consider a memorial gift to the Surfrider Foundation: surfrider.org.

