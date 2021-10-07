A graveside funeral service for Yoshio Anzai, 94-year-old, Veteran of the U.S. Army, Fukushima, Japan-born Issei, who passed away on October 1, 2021 in Gardena, will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with Rev. Daiki Toho from Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.



He is survived by his children, Wesley (Kathy) Anzai and Noreen (Michael) Nishiki; grandchildren, Jeremy Bastian, Keefer Nishiki, Megan, Kyle, Kaley Anzai; sister, Yoko Anzai; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.



www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449