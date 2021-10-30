SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 31, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

San Francisco has a new city attorney and he is the first Asian American in the role. Assemblymember David Chiu joins us to talk about his transition from the State Assembly back to city government (he previously served on the Board of Supervisors) and the issues facing the AAPI community in San Francisco.

We finish our celebration of Filipino American History Month with Trixie Aballa (pictured). a Filipina American singer and actress starring as Petra in 42nd Street Moon’s production of a “A Little Night Music,” playing at the Gateway Theatre in San Francisco on Nov. 4-21.

Plus a performance by guitarist Eric Wang.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV, Comcast 186.