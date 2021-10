Stanley Nakao, 72-year-old, Los Angeles-born resident of Redondo Beach, passed away on September 5, 2021.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Susan Nakao; sisters, Grace (Kenneth) Mitsuhata, Nancy Nakao; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service was held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, with Rimban William Briones officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441