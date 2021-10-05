Minidoka National Historic Site commemorates the more than 9,000 Japanese Americans who were imprisoned at the Minidoka War Relocation Center during World War II.

The Minidoka National Historic Site in Idaho, as well as natural and cultural resources, are being threatened if the Magic Valley Energy LLC plan to install the Lava Ridge Wind Project is approved.

The plan calls for 400 wind turbines to be placed on 73,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property. If built, this will be one of the largest commercial wind energy facilities in the U.S.

Not only will most of the turbines be visible from the Minidoka NHS, but the noise from the turbines will also be audible.

Earlier this year, than 100 people participated in two public virtual meetings held by the BLM field office in Shoshone, where concerns raised included impact on the Minidoka NHS and to bird mortality.

As a result of wide interest, the Shoshone field office has extended the public scoping period to Oct. 20.

The public is encouraged to read the project plan at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2013782/540

How to Submit a Public Comment

Online at the BLM site: https://go.usa.gov/xFKxg. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the far right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”

Email: BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov

Mail: Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 W. F St., Shoshone, ID 83352 (Must be postmarked by Sept. 20) Phone: (208) 732-7204

Ask BLM to be included as a consulting party for Section 106 compliance; that way you will be consulted as an individual or as an organization and notified throughout the process. Under Section 106, the BLM is seeking your input to help identify historic properties and other cultural resources of interest that may be affected by the Lava Ridge Wind Project. If you are interested in sharing information on these resources or have questions about the Section 106 process, contact: Kelli Barnes, BLM Idaho State Office, phone: (208) 373-3844, email: kbarnes@blm.gov

For more information about the Lava Ridge Wind Project, contact: Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager BLM Shoshone Field Office, phone: (208) 732-7204, email: kprestwich@blm.gov