SAN FRANCISCO — J-Town Community Clean-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal is to hold monthly clean-ups led by Japantown community organizations, with small businesses, residents and others participating.

For more information, contact the Japantown Community Benefit District at (415) 265-5207 or info@jtowncbd.org.

The clean-up is made possible by Japantown Community Benefit District, San Francisco Public Works, Japan Center Malls, and Japantown for Justice.