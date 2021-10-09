Takeko S. Fukunaga passed away of natural causes on September 6, 2021. She was 84.

Takeko (“Tucky”) was a devout Christian since childhood. She was married to Bob Fukunaga for 55 years and raised three children. She was interned at Poston, Ariz. during the war as a child. Growing up, she lived in various places throughout Los Angeles including the Roger Young Village Quonset Huts and Boyle Heights. After getting married and beginning a family, she moved to the city of La Palma in Orange County, Calif. in the 1960’s with her family at a time when the area was surrounded by dairy fields.

Tucky was a retired elementary school teacher for the L.A. Unified School District. She had been active in her church, Wintersburg Church in Santa Ana. She loved to cook (and watch TV cooking shows), travel and spend time with her family, relatives, grandchildren and friends from Les Dames, the Mag 7 and her church. She loved getting together with family on holidays. In her younger years, she worked at Fugetsu-Do Bakery mochi and manju confectionery shop in Little Tokyo and was active in the Nisei Week Festival.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Yano; her son, Chris Fukunaga; her two sons-in-law; and her nine grandchildren. Her other daughter, Laurie Lam, passed away of cancer in 2012. Tucky lived a long, good life. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be missed greatly by those who loved her.

Funeral services TBD.