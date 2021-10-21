The National League Championship Series moved to L.A. on Tuesday, with the Dodgers trailing the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-seven series, two games to none.

Among the fans ready for the playoff game – hot dogs in hand – were from left, David Kato, Jeff Dea and Paul Kawahara.

Things were looking bleak for the home team, as they trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Cody Bellinger electrified the crowd with a game-tying 3-run homer, and a double by Mookie Betts (above) scored the go-ahead run for the Dodgers, who went on to a 6-5 victory.

“We were dead in the water, you could see it,” said man­ager Dave Roberts (above). “Then, to hit a homer, it just flipped everything. We’ve got a very good ball club, but we just needed that shot in the arm.”

Roberts is working to guide his Dodgers to a repeat appear­ance in the World Series after winning it all last year.

Game 4 of the NLCS was getting under way Wednesday as The Rafu went to press. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Catcher Will Smith and pitcher Kenley Jansen after the final out of Tuesday’s win.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo