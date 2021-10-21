A memorial service for Margaret Sumiko Shirai, 94-year-old, Waialua, Hawaii-born Nisei, who passed away on September 14, 2021 in Torrance, will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena. Margaret is to return to Honolulu, where she will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The family requests Aloha attire and for flowers to be omitted.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Shirai; grandson, Daniel (Sheila) Shirai; great-grandchildren, Lexi and Levi Shirai; also survived by many other relatives.

