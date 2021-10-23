A “solidarity workout” was held by South Bay vs. Hate in May, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, at Torrance’s Wilson Park, the site of two recent anti-Asian hate incidents. Speakers included Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn (below right), El Camino College Trustee Trisha Murakawa (below left), Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and Torrance City Councilmember George Chen. Professional trainers led a workout and Pamana Kali (Philippine Martial Arts and Culture) gave a self-defense lesson. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)