Naomi Hirahara read from her latest mystery, “Clark and Division,” set in the old Japanese American section of Chicago, on Oct. 10 at Azay restaurant in Little Tokyo. Chef Akira Hirose of Azay made a butter lettuce salad with his version of Edgewater Beach dressing and an “Akutagawa” over rice from Hamburger King on North Sheffield in Chicago. Hirahara told some interesting back stories of Japanese American life in Chicago in the 1940s, when the West Coast was a prohibited zone. She credited Erik Matsunaga — who grew up in that community and has written about it for Discover Nikkei — with providing background information for the historical novel.

(Photos by MIKE MURASE)