LONG BEACH — Delve into the arts, cultures, and marine environments of Asia during the Aquarium of the Pacific’s 20th annual Autumn Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Autumn Festival highlights the traditions and cultures of Japan, China, Korea, and the Philippines through a weekend of learning opportunities and family entertainment celebrating the rich diversity of Asian and Asian-American cultures. The festival will feature traditional crafts, music, dance, cultural arts exhibits, and storytelling.

Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach. General admission is required. For more information, call (562) 590-3100, email aquariumofpacific@lbaop.org or visit http://aquariumofpacific.org.

Capacity is limited. Advance reservations are required. No walk-ups. Masks are required. For the most current information on safety protocols, visit http://aquariumofpacific.org/safety.