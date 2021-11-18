One of Willie Ito’s illustrations for “Hello Maggie!” shows Shig Yabu and his peet magpie.

The Japanese American National Museum, First and Central in Little Tokyo, will welcome Shigeru Yabu and Willie Ito, author and illustrator of the children’s book “Hello Maggie!,” to launch their newly revised edition of the book on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a book-signing after a brief discussion about this new edition and the upcoming animated film version.

“Hello Maggie!” relates the true story of Yabu’s childhood pet, a wild scavenger magpie bird, that was his companion while incarcerated at Heart Mountain concentration camp in Wyoming during World War II. The story of their adventures is illustrated by Ito, an award-winning animator.

The original edition of “Hello Maggie!” has sold 15,000 copies. The book has been out of print for over a year, so the new edition’s arrival is long-awaited.

Shig Yabu and Willie Ito

“Hello Maggie!” will be available through the JANM Store, which is co-presenting this event.

To RSVP, go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2021-11-28/museum-store-sunday-book-signing-hello-maggie