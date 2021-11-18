The Noh Society will present an online event, “Tomoe – An Expression of Love,” on Monday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. (EST)/5 p.m. (PST).

The Noh Society, which promotes the timeless and borderless fascinations of noh, has invited Kanze School shite noh performer Mikata Shizuka to introduce the play. He will provide insights into how the shite (protagonist) communicates the story through movements, costume changes, and words, taking us into the emotional heart of “Tomoe.”

“Tomoe” is taken from the famous literary work “The Tale of Heike,” and portrays the last dramatic moments between Tomoe, a female warrior, and her lord Kiso Yoshinaka. The story portrays Tomoe’s unswerving loyalty and love for Yoshinaka, together with Tomoe’s deep regret that she cannot meet her end together with her lord, and her resolve to follow her destiny as a woman.

Mikata is internationally active and is the founder of Theatrenoh, an organization that seeks to create a natural fusion of the traditional and contemporary in noh. He hosts noh study sessions, has authored books, and is active in bringing the art of noh to wide audiences.

This webinar is based on the planned U.S. performance by Mikata that was moved to the

Yarai Noh Theater in Tokyo due to COVID restrictions and held in September. The content will be transmitted in English and Japanese using interpretation and subtitles.

Supported by The Japan World Exposition 1970 Commemorative Fund, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Foundation and Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc.

Info: info@nohsociety.org

Registration: https://tomoe.eventbrite.com