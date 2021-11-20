SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce joins us to talk about an issue affecting many AAPI business owners in the Bay Area. Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Tran (pictured) shares advice for business owners and what to do if you find your business is the target of a questionable lawsuit.

It’s the season of giving and we’re showing you how to support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area – an organization granting the wishes of critically ill children. This Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, consider supporting Make-A-Wish by texting WISH to 91999. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children like Adeline. We meet Adeline and her family and hear about the special trip to Yellowstone National Park.

Plus a performance by Arjun Verma.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).