A funeral service for Lilly Yuriko Kakita, 96-year-old, Parlier, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on October 11, 2021 in Gardena, will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504.

She is survived by her children: Nancy (Mark) Nagayama and Thomas (Arlene) Kakita; grandsons, Jonathan “JT” (Kerin Higa) and Evan (Caroline) Nagayama; great-grandsons, Noah, Ian and James (Evan) Nagayama; sisters-in-law, Haru (Ben) Fuchiwaki, Tomoko (Tak) Tomiyama and Harriet (George) Gerza; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449