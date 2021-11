The inaugural Little Tokyo Street Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Weller Court.

Presented by Kiosk Boys and Bozu, the event will feature plants, art, clothing, music, crafts and more.

Weller Court (pictured above during the Oshogatsu Festival) is on Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka Street, bounded by First, Second, Los Angeles and San Pedro streets.