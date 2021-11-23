August 31, 1940 – October 23, 2021

Nancy Takano passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, William Takano; her four children; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her five sisters.

A survivor of the Japanese American internment during World War II, former staff member at John W. North High School, a successful insurance agent for New York Life, and later, the owner of Designer Hand Knits, Nancy Takano inspired everyone who knew her with her kindness, wit, and intelligence. She was a pillar of the Japanese American community in the Inland Empire, and worked tirelessly for causes recognizing the contributions of Asian Americans to civil rights including the restoration of the Harada House, a National Historic Landmark in Riverside.

Memorial services and a celebration of Nancy Takano’s extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, December 4 at the Grove Community Church in Riverside, Calif., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at the Canyon Crest Country Club at 1:00 p.m.

For more information including how to watch remotely via Zoom, please visit NancyTakano.Eventbrite.com.