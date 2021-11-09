The girls of Torrance High School staged a thrilling comeback in the CIF-Southern Section Div. 5 final on Saturday, and came away with their first championship since 1993.
After trailing Chino Hills two sets to one, the Tartars rallied to win the fourth set by two points, and then ran away with the fifth and deciding frame to capture the title.
Frosh outside hitter Kiana Greer had a match-high 27 kills, along with four service aces and a pair of blocks for Torrance.
The Tartars, who also feature senior libero Rie Mori and senior setter Lea Ito, will now take their 28-4 overall record into the CIF State Div. III tournament.
The state playoffs begin today for Torrance, who will host Bonita Vista in the first round.
• • •
In the CIF-SS Div. 8 final, Kaylee Yonamine and Wiseburn-Da Vinci Athletics lost a five-set battle to Santa Clarita Christian, falling in the last set by a mere four points.
The 25-6 Wolves will look to rebound as the CIF State Div. V tournament today, when they play host to North Valley Military Institute.
• • •
Also in the Div. III state playoffs, senior outside hitter Avery Okahara and Saugus will face Fallbrook.
The Div. II tournament will open with matches including Venice, with senior setter Logan Takahashi, traveling to take on Del Norte.