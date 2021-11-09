Rie Mori

The girls of Torrance High School staged a thrilling come­back in the CIF-Southern Sec­tion Div. 5 final on Saturday, and came away with their first championship since 1993.

After trailing Chino Hills two sets to one, the Tartars rallied to win the fourth set by two points, and then ran away with the fifth and de­ciding frame to capture the title.

Frosh out­side hitter Kiana Greer had a match-high 27 kills, along with four ser­vice aces and a pair of blocks for Torrance.

The Tartars, who also fea­ture senior libero Rie Mori and senior setter Lea Ito, will now take their 28-4 overall re­cord into the CIF State Div. III tournament.

The state playoffs begin to­day for Torrance, who will host Bonita Vista in the first round.

In the CIF-SS Div. 8 final, Kaylee Yonamine and Wise­burn-Da Vinci Athletics lost a five-set battle to Santa Clarita Christian, falling in the last set by a mere four points.

The 25-6 Wolves will look to rebound as the CIF State Div. V tournament today, when they play host to North Valley Mili­tary Institute.

Also in the Div. III state play­offs, senior outside hitter Avery Okahara and Saugus will face Fallbrook.

The Div. II tournament will open with matches including Venice, with senior setter Logan Takahashi, traveling to take on Del Norte.