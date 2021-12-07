Images from the TPD bulletin.

TORRANCE — A residential burglary advisory issued Dec. 1 by the Torrance Police Department reads as follows:

The Torrance Police Department (TPD) is making available the following information to assist residents in becoming aware of and identifying suspicious

individuals and their activity to be better able to partner with TPD to protect themselves, their families and their property.

In recent weeks, multiple residential burglary incidents sharing key elements have been reported to TPD; elements include some or all of the following:

• Townhomes in gated communities in central and eastern areas of Torrance (depicted in map above)

• Homeowners are of Asian descent and own businesses outside of Torrance (possibly being followed)

• Large quantities of cash are kept within the homes

• Three to four suspects posing as gardeners or landscapers

• Suspects are driving late-model minivans and SUVs, American brands

Trends are known to change/evolve and as such, this should not be considered comprehensive.

BE FAMILIAR WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS:

• Note individuals you haven’t seen previously and what they appear to be doing and wearing to give the appearance they belong, such as gardeners (most complexes contract with one company for routine work), food delivery, couriers, subjects wearing reflective vests, subjects carrying clipboards, subjects using ladders, individuals knocking on a door(s) asking for someone by name who does not live there

• Be aware of vehicles that pull in right after residents have entered the security gates

If something or someone causes you to believe criminal activity has or is about to take place, call 9-1-1.

**PHYSICALLY INTERVENING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.**

Contact the Torrance Police Department with questions/concerns at (310) 328-3456.