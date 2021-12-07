January 17, 1931 – November 1, 2021

Bessie Tomiko Osaka, lifelong resident of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on November 1. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Tsuyoshi Osaka, in 2001. She is survived by her children: Stuart, Judi (Scott) Stonecipher, Jeffrey (Lynnette Namba), Jerry and Jill; and her beloved granddaughters, Chloe and Lillie Stonecipher and Alex Osaka. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many who lovingly referred to her as their second “mom.”

A private memorial will be held to celebrate Bessie’s life, with her final resting place at Green Hills Memorial Park.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441