Brad Yasukochi

Despite a solid first half in which they kept the deficit at around six points, the University of La Verne men’s basketball team lost its non-conference matchup against George Fox University on Dec. 10, 99-73.

The Leopards scored their second-most points in a game this season, but they could not stop the visiting Bruins.

The Leopards were led by Seth Shaw for the second consecutive night, as he added another double-double to his season with 21 points and 13 rebounds. La Verne had three other Leos in double figures; Paul Antonis with 18 points, John Malone II with 14 points, and Isaiah Knox with 11 points.

Brad Yasukochi scored four points in his 18 minutes off the bench for La Verne, to go along with three assists and two rebounds.

George Fox was led by Zac Schmerber, who had a game-high 25 points. Schmerber had a perfect night going 8-8 from the field, 5-5 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line.

La Verne is now 2-7 and 0-2 in SCIAC, will be back in action Saturday against Knox College.

– Courtesy La Verne Athletics

• • •

Watanabe Chips in 4 for Redlands at Master’s

Kayleigh Watanabe

Coming off a strong road win against Whittier, the women of the University of Redlands took a tough road loss at the Master’s in Santa Clarita, 90-60.

Redlands is now 5-2, 2-0 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The lone Bulldog to reach double figures was Julia Balestreri, who came off the bench to add 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. Monique Carrasco scored nine points and joined Hannah Jerrier, who also put up nine points coupled with nine rebounds, and four assists.

Kaleigh Watanabe came into the game as a reserve and scored four points with three assists and three rebounds in 12 miniutes.

Redlands returns home Dec. 20 when they host No. 8 Wartburg College.

– Courtesy Redlands Athletics

• • •

COVID Concerns Scrap Friday’s Oxy-Knox Game

Friday’s matchup between Occidental College and visiting Knox College was cancelled due to CO­VID-19 protocols.

The game will not be rescheduled, and Knox will still play their game scheduled for Saturday at Caltech.

Oxy’s next game is set for Sunday, when they host Lewis & Clark.