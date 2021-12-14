Carl Susumu Iwanaga (March 10, 1948 – October 26, 2021) was a life-long South Bay resident. His subtle humor, easy going nature and genuine interest in others was apparent to all who knew him. Before his health deteriorated, he enjoyed playing tennis, eating fine food, and challenging his buddies to games of ping pong. He had a pretty good poker face but still couldn’t beat his aunties and mom at their weekly card games. Jack London wrote, “Life is not always a matter of holding good cards, but sometimes, playing a poor hand well.” Carl lived life well with the hand he was dealt.

He peacefully passed away in Torrance after battling multiple progressively debilitating illnesses and was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park on November 17, 2021. At his graveside service, friends and relatives gathered to share many warm memories of him.

Carl is predeceased by parents, Aki and Tayeko Iwanaga; survived by loving sister, Colleen (Edward) Kobayashi; nephew, Brent Eguchi, as well as many relatives.

In lieu of koden, donations in Carl’s memory can be made to a favorite charity.

