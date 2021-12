Masakazu Jack Fujimoto, a National City, Calif.-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021 at the age of 93.

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Fujimoto; daughters, Crystal, Jolene, and Maya; son, Randall.

Private services were held at the West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple.

