Boyle Heights Community Partners will present “2021 Senior Gift of Giving” on Saturday, Dec. 18, frm 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sakura Gardens, 325 S. Boyle Ave. in Boyle Heights.

“As the seniors have been put through so much this year — especially with the effects of the covid pandemic and the threats by Pacifica— we wanted to brighten their holidays by hosting a gift bag giveaway,” said David Silvas, vice president of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council and chair of its Planning and Land Use Committee. “We will be providing a bag of goodies for each resident that includes sanitizing items, Japanese food goodies, and more.”

Attendees must show proof of a clear COVID test within 72 hours of this event, even if they have been vaccinated.

Sponsors include Little Tokyo Historical Society, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de Leon, and Neighborhood Music School.