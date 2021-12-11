The Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, Suite 100, will present two films on Saturday, Dec. 11:

3 p.m.: “Makuko” (2019, 108 minutes). Drama directed by Keiko Tsuruoka, whose student films “The Town of Whales” and “My First Love” earned acclaim at overseas film festivals. Based on Yellow Elephant’s Kanako Nishi’s novel by the same title.

5:30 p.m.: “Jesus” (2018, 77 minutes). The first feature-length film by 22-year-old promising new director Hiroshi Okuyama, who also wrote, shot, and edited the film. It screened at the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival, where it won the New Directors Award.

Free admission. No registration required. Visitors over 12 years old will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours in order to enter the venue and attend this screening. Visitors are required to put face mask on during the screening.

Info: www.jflalc.org