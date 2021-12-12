Detectives of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Allan Akito Antoku, aka Akito Allan, a resident of Los Angeles County, who was last seen on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the 12000 block of Viarna Street in Cerritos.

Antoku is described as 83 years old, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He suffers from diabetes. His family is concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen in a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon, license plate 4KEF578.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Abraham at the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail, (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Google App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

UPDATE: Antoku’s niece, Lauren Antoku, has posted on Facebook, “My uncle was found. Thank you so much for your kind words and for sharing my post.”