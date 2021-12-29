Tom Nobe Kuwahara peacefully passed away at his residence on December 19, 2021, at the age of 62, after bravely battling esophageal cancer.

He is survived by his loving family: Emily Kuwahara, his wife of 30 years; son, Drake; daughter, Leanne; mother, Suzuko Kuwahara; and brother, Roger (Lori) Kuwahara. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Viewing for friends and family will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. (Per Fukui Mortuary, proof of vaccination/proof of negative test is required.)

There will also be a graveside funeral service on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Seating may be limited, so feel free to bring a chair.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441