The “Japanese New Year Celebration in Little Tokyo,” hosted by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California (JCCS), will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, at the JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St.

Now in its 24th year, the “Japanese New Year Celebration in Little Tokyo” is a regular event held on the first day of the year for people in the community to enjoy a Japanese New Year in Los Angeles. With 2021 being a virtual event due to COVID-19, it has been two years since it was held in Little Tokyo.

JACCC Plaza, the main location, will be filled with food and drink booths offering yakisoba, ramen, yakitori, fried chicken, curry, mochi, amazake, beer, shochu, and chuhai. There will also be a shrine, kimono and booths with goods to be sold. On the stage, there will be taiko, mochi throwing, calligraphy, dance and martial arts performances fit for the new year.

Additionally, for the first time ever there will be a New Year’s Eve event on the day before. Aside from the food booths, there will also be anime goods sold and entertainment such as cosplay shows and DJ performances in collaboration with “Anime Wonderland,” an anime screening event at the Aratani Theatre on the same day.

Admission is free. The event is also hosted by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation and supported by the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. Hours are 12 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1. On the second day, festivities will also take place in Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St.

For more information, visit http://LAJapan.com or email office@jccsc.com.