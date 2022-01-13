Kyokushin Karate of Los Angeles resumed its annual tradition of sunrise training on the beach to usher in the new year on Jan. 1, after being unable to gather last year. Dozens of students joined Shihan Taku Nakasaka and other instructors for the workout in Manhattan Beach, with students in other cities and countries taking part via an online video link. A native of Hokkaido, Nakasaka would train in the snow on New Year’s Day, and the commitment has continued in Southern California, under usually more favorable conditions. “After all the crazy rain until yesterday, it was the perfect karate weather with the blue sky and sunshine,” he wrote to his students the following day. “We will make this year to be a lot better for all of us. Happy New Year!” (Photo courtesy Taku Nakasaka)