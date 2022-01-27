The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) is seeking nominations for 30 young people under age 30 who, in their community or professional life, improve, advocate, or educate about the Japanese American experience.

These “30 Changemakers Under 30” will be recognized at JANM’s 30th anniversary benefit on April 30.

The “changemakers” will exemplify JANM’s mission and are making extraordinary contributions in the arts, business, culture, education, politics, sports, technology, and more. The nomination process is open to the public, and the deadline to submit names is Monday, Jan. 31.

“During this 30th anniversary year, the museum will honor its past and current leaders, and it will also look to the future by celebrating the next generation of trailblazers,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of JANM. “We hope that our 30 Under 30 Changemakers will lead the way to inspire others with their achievements.”

Guidelines for nominations include:

• Can be self-nominated.

• Nominees work in their community or professional life to improve, advocate, or educate about the Japanese American experience.

• The nominee must be under 29 years of age or younger by Dec. 31, 2022.

• Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. (PST) on Jan. 31.

• Selected nominees will be evaluated through a qualitative process by the selection committee based on the nominator’s responses and basic vetting procedures.

• Nominees must accept their nomination and provide a sample of work, publication(s) that feature achievements, CV, or references to move forward in the selection process.

For more information and all guidelines, see http://janm.org/30th-benefit or email 30changemakers@janm.org.