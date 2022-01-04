Mr. Kiyoshi E. Minato, 98-year-old, Salt Lake City, Utah-born Nisei and long time resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021.
A private family graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery, with Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiating.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Jeanne (Mark) Pickering; son, Alan Minato; granddaughter, Alana Minato; grandson, Kanan Minato; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.
www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441