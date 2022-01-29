“The Cat Who Saved Books” by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai, has been published by HarperCollins.

Grandpa used to say it all the time: books have tremendous power. But what is that power really?

Natsuki Books was a tiny second-hand bookshop on the edge of town. Inside, towering shelves reached the ceiling, every one crammed full of wonderful books. Rintaro Natsuki loved this space that his grandfather had created. He spent many happy hours there, reading whatever he liked. It was the perfect refuge for a boy who tended to be something of a recluse.

After the death of his grandfather, Rintaro is devastated and alone. It seems he will have to close the shop. Then, a talking tabby cat called Tiger appears and asks Rintaro for help. The cat needs a book lover to join him on a mission.

This odd couple will go on three magical adventures to save books from people who have imprisoned, mistreated and betrayed them. Finally, there is one last rescue that Rintaro must attempt alone …

“The Cat Who Saved Books” is a heartwarming story about finding courage, caring for others – and the tremendous power of books. Natsukawa’s international bestseller is a story for those for whom books are so much more than words on paper.

Natsukawa is a doctor in Nagano. His first book, “Kamisama no Karute” (God’s Medical Records), won the Shogakukan Fiction Prize and received second place at the Japan Bookseller Awards. It sold over 1.5 million copies and was adapted into a film in Japan.

“Enchanting.” — Observer

“A charming and heartwarming tale of the power of books.” — Manx Independent

“A charming book-filled mystery.” — Cumbria Life

“Cats, books, young love, and adventure: catnip for a variety of readers!” — Kirkus Reviews