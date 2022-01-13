HUNTINGTON BEACH — The 2022 OC Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled.

In a Jan. 7 message to festival supporters, Kevin Elliott, event director, and Frank Nakabayashi of the Huntington Beach Sister City Association said:

“Given the current surge in cases of COVID-19, the OC Cherry Blossom Festival team, in consultation with our partners at the Huntington Beach Sister City Association, have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event scheduled for March 11-13, 2022.

“The decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of acution and so that our team can focus on bringing th event back during a time when guests, vendors and performers can all feel confident about the outlook for the event.

“Please mark your calendars for our 2023 dates, March 10-12, and don’t forget to sign up for our mailing list online at www.occbfest.com to receive updates on next year’s event.

“On behalf of the entire OC Cherry Blossom Festival team, THANK YOU for your continued support of this amazing event. We look forward to being together again soon.”