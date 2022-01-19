A private family service will be held at a later date for Saburo “Smokey” Nimura, who passed away on December 19, 2021, at the age of 86. Born in El Centro, Calif., he was the youngest son of Tamizo and Miyono Nimura. Smokey lived and farmed for most of his life in Holtville until a few years ago when he moved to Gardena. He is predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Pro, Yasuo and Masao Nimura, Mitzi Tanamachi, Aki Tateishi, and Misao Masukawa. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449