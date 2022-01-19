A private funeral service for the late Nobuko “Noby” Murakami, 93-year-old, California-born resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on December 31, 2021, was held on Saturday, January 15, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her husband, Hiroshi, and son Paul “Osam”; she is survived by her children: Georgette, Jeanette, John and Carol Murakami, Suzanne (Gene) Matsuura, Mary Ann Kato, Mary Ellen (Keith) Nobuhara; daughter-in-law, Michelle Chen; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441