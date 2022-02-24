On Friday, the State Assembly voted on HR 85, declaring Feb. 19 as a Day of Remembrance, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. Witnessing the proceedings were Miko Sawamura, Tara Umemoto, and Janice Luszczak of the JACL Sacramento Chapter and Fumie and Sam Shimada from the Florin JACL. Sam Shimada was formerly incarcerated in Amache, Colo. The resolution was introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance). From left: Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), Luszczak, Umemoto, Sam Shimada, Fumie Shimada, Muratsuchi, Sawamura, and Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton).